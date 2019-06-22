|
|
Bobby Joe Rader
Knoxville - Bobby Joe Rader
KNOXVILLE - Bobby Rader (Bob), age 88, of Knoxville passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Bob served his country as a member of the US Air Force in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge and other meritorious awards.
Bob was born in Concord, Tennessee. He retired from East Tennessee Natural Gas Company (TENNECO) after 44 years of service. For 12 years after "retirement", Bob and his wife Wanda operated an estate jewelry shop in Bearden within the French Market where they fostered relationships and socialized with the West Knoxville community. Many folks continue to share their memories of the Raders and how they were served by learning and trading with their family jewelry. They knew everybody… and everybody knew them.
Bob had many interests and led a full American life. He loved his family, UT Sports, Nascar, boxing and golf. He loved the family dogs, Bailey, Buddy, Baxter and Abby. Bob and Wanda were afforded with the opportunity to travel in retirement. They went on several cruises around the world with friends and family.
Bob was the patriarch of his family. A generous soul, he went along and got along. He quietly led by example. Bob (Papaw) Rader will be sorely missed by those he has left behind.
He is preceded in death by parents, Elsie Biggs and E.J. Rader, brother's Jim and John Rader, and his grandson, Justin M. Gillespie. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda Louise Rader; son Bobby Joe Rader Jr.; daughter Vivian Gillespie Stokes (Tommy); brother's Junior and Butch Rader; grandchildren Chadwick Rader and Kara Gillespie Bledsoe (Adam); and great grandchildren Landon, Madison, and Liam. The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Monday, June 24 from 5:00 -7:00 pm with the celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm. While Bob suffered from Parkinson's, the family asks donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019