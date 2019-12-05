|
Bobby Jones
Knoxville - Bobby Allen Jones, 66, of Knoxville, left his earthly home Dec 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his family. He was an avid fisherman and would spend as much time on the water as he possibly could. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Casey Jones and sister Missy Fritts. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Becky Jones, mother and step-dad Mary "Teenie" & Jim Fritts, Son Michael (Gina) Jones, Daughters Christy Tallent, Crissy (Matt) Shockley & Samantha (David) Glover, Sisters Rhonda (Wayne) Fields & Connie (Eddie) Lewis, brothers Larry (Denise) Jones & Allen (Angel) Fritts, Grandchildren Chelsey (Thomas) Christopher (Madison), Skye (Rachel), Dallas, Trey, Alyssa, Jerry, Jeremy, Abby, Madison, Hannah & Serenity, Great grandchildren Aiden, Ian, Kaiden and Ainslie, special friends Bruce Hall & Wayne Large, and fur baby Gizzy. Special thanks to Dr. Martin and all of the staff Tennessee Cancer Specialists for their love and care. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and will proceed to Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019