Bobby Lynn (Bob) Gamble

Bobby Lynn (Bob) Gamble Obituary
Bobby Lynn (Bob) Gamble

Seymour - Bobby Lynn (Bob) Gamble, age 79 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He attended Providence Baptist Church and was a member of Masonic Lodge 334. Bob was retired from KUB overhead construction department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bonnie Gamble; and brothers, Sanford, Don, and Wayne Gamble.

His survivors include: wife, Charlotte Gamble; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Connie Gamble; daughter, Kelly Gamble; grandchildren, Megan and Lexie Gamble; sisters-in-law, Amy, Helen, and Fleta Gamble; and sisters and brother-in-law, Diane and Jeff Patterson, and Ginger Coada.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bob's caregiver, Sandra Campbell, and to UT Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, or a .

Funeral service 5 PM Saturday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Gabe Brown officiating. Interment 2 PM Sunday at Ellejoy Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4:45 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
