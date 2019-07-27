Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Lynn King Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Lynn King Sr. Obituary
Bobby Lynn King, Sr.

Knoxville - Bobby Lynn King, Sr., age 72, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Westmoreland Health Care. He was a member of Vestal Baptist Church and the owner of Bob's Tree Service and Landscaping for over 40 years. He will always be remembered for his hard work, generosity, faith, and love of family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Kathleen King; brother, Alvin King, and nephew, Anthony King. He is survived and will be forever missed by his beloved wife of over 53 years, Jennifer "Jenny" King; son, Bobbly "Lynn" King, Jr. and wife Susan; daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Kelly and husband Johnny; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Albert (Diane Parrott); sisters, Kathy (Harold) Fox, Amy (Randy) Gross; several more extended family.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service at Rocky Hill Cemetery will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now