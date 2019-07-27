|
Bobby Lynn King, Sr.
Knoxville - Bobby Lynn King, Sr., age 72, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Westmoreland Health Care. He was a member of Vestal Baptist Church and the owner of Bob's Tree Service and Landscaping for over 40 years. He will always be remembered for his hard work, generosity, faith, and love of family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Kathleen King; brother, Alvin King, and nephew, Anthony King. He is survived and will be forever missed by his beloved wife of over 53 years, Jennifer "Jenny" King; son, Bobbly "Lynn" King, Jr. and wife Susan; daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Kelly and husband Johnny; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Albert (Diane Parrott); sisters, Kathy (Harold) Fox, Amy (Randy) Gross; several more extended family.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service at Rocky Hill Cemetery will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019.
