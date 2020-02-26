Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
Bobby Mack Anderson Sr.


1930 - 2020
Bobby Mack Anderson Sr. Obituary
Bobby Mack Anderson, Sr.

Knoxville - Bobby Mack Anderson, Sr. born, January 17, 1930 in Farmersville, TX passed away peacefully at his home in Knoxville, TN on February 24, 2020 where he has lived for the last 48 years. Bob retired from his career in the Navy, then went on to retire from ORNL, after which he graduated from East Tennessee School of Preaching. He was also a member of the Smoky Mountain Base Submarine Club. Preceded in death by mother, Alma Anderson; sister, Anne Atterbury; wife, Shirley Sparks Anderson, wife, Rachel Russell Anderson; son, Bobby M. Anderson, Jr.; son-in-law, John W. Hubbard. Survived by daughters, Judy D. Hubbard, Kimberly R. Tindal; son-in-law, Darryl A. Tindal; step sons and spouses, Barry D. Russell (Kim), Stephen Russell (Becky); grandchildren, Shane Buffkin, David Anderson (Cassica), Connor Tindal, Sasha Russell, Andy Ballard and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel, Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Bobby's wishes were to be cremated; burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southeast Institute of Biblical Studies, (formerly known as East TN School of Preaching at Karns Church of Christ). Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Remember
