1934 - 2019
Oak Ridge - Bobby Ray Adcock Colonel U.S. Army Retired was born December 20th 1934 in Bastrop Louisiana and passed away December 24th 2019. Colonial Adcock graduated from Norteast Louisiana State University, Monroe Louisiana in 1957. He received a master's degree in science from the University of Rochester, Rochester New York in 1963. After serving a distinguished 28 year military career in the U.S. Army, he retired in 1985. During his military career Colonel Adcock and family served two tours of duty in Germany, numerous assignments in the Washington D.C. area, including Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and as director of Armed Forced Radiology Research Institute, Bethesda Navy Medical Center. He served one year in the Marshal Islands on a clean up project on Enewetak atoll. After retirement he worked twenty years at Manufacturing Science Corporation in Oak Ridge Tennessee, retiring in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Carldene Pope Adcock; daughter Emily Kyle Haje and her husband Chuck of Silver Spring Maryland; son Jeffrey Turner Adcock and his wife Tracy of Clarksburg Maryland. His grandchildren Christopher Chad Adcock and Angela Christine Adcock of Stafford Virginia; Emily Joy Cline and Ashley Nicole Cline of Silver Spring Maryland; Heather Leigh Adcock, Kaitlyn Kristine Adcock and James Michael Adcock of Clarksburg Maryland; four great granddaughters: DeNera Chase, Amaya Aheart, Rilynn Cline and Aubrey Adams. He is pre-deceased by his eldest son, Kevin Pope Adcock, by his parents and his brothers, James Thomas Adcock, Herschel Calvin Adcock and Harry Olanda Adcock.

Internment at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Honors at later date
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
