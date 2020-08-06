1/1
Bobby Ray Burchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ray Burchell

Seymour - Bobby went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, following an extended illness. A member of Linden Avenue Baptist Church, his most anticipated activity was attending services and being among his long-time friends.

Bobby was born the 5th of seven siblings and lived in the Knoxville area the majority of his life. He worked, along with other family members, at Standard Knitting Mills for many years before going to Rohm and Haas to work until his retirement in 1992. During his 28-year retirement, Bobby enjoyed gardening and caring for his home and lawn. He spent time with family, traveled to Florida and other vacation spots with family and friends and lived a full life. Bobby cared deeply for his extended family and often spoke about his siblings, their time growing up in Knox County and his family by marriage to his late wife, Billie Rosalee Burchell.

Bobby is survived by his children, Kathy Wilkerson, Steve and Eddie Burchell; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Mary Carroll and brother, Rudy Burchell and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Family and friends will meet Friday, August 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Rev. Jerry Wright officiating. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved