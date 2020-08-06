Bobby Ray Burchell
Seymour - Bobby went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, following an extended illness. A member of Linden Avenue Baptist Church, his most anticipated activity was attending services and being among his long-time friends.
Bobby was born the 5th of seven siblings and lived in the Knoxville area the majority of his life. He worked, along with other family members, at Standard Knitting Mills for many years before going to Rohm and Haas to work until his retirement in 1992. During his 28-year retirement, Bobby enjoyed gardening and caring for his home and lawn. He spent time with family, traveled to Florida and other vacation spots with family and friends and lived a full life. Bobby cared deeply for his extended family and often spoke about his siblings, their time growing up in Knox County and his family by marriage to his late wife, Billie Rosalee Burchell.
Bobby is survived by his children, Kathy Wilkerson, Steve and Eddie Burchell; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Mary Carroll and brother, Rudy Burchell and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Family and friends will meet Friday, August 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Rev. Jerry Wright officiating. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals
. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com