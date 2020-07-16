Bobby Ray Frye
Knoxville - Bobby Ray Frye, age 82, formerly of Knoxville, passed away at his home in Fairfield Glade, TN, on July 14. He was a retired Regional Sales Manager with the former Institutional Jobbers of Knoxville. Upon retirement, he and Ernestine moved to Fairfield Glade. Until his health declined, he enjoyed golf, cooking, and spending time in his workshop. He was a devoted husband, father, and "Daddy Bob" to his grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents Ruth Collins Frye and Lester (Buck) Frye, brothers Jimmy Frye and Danny Frye, grandson Justin Michael Frye, mother-in-law Fannie Henry, and father-in-law Justin Henry. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Ernestine Henry Frye, sons Mark (Sugar) Frye and Scott (Leasi) Frye, granddaughters Kristen (Adam) Fritts, Abby Frye, Andrea Frye, Shelby (Roger) Thompson, grandson Camden Frye, sister-in-law Barbara Anderson and brother-in-law Tom Anderson.
Graveside service will be Monday, July 20, at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Rev. Lanita Monroe officiating. All who feel comfortable attending are welcome. Many thanks for friendship and support of neighbors and friend, Gene Parsons.
