Bobby Theodore Humphrey
Strawberry Plains - Bobby Theodore Humphrey, age 78, ended his valiant battle with cancer on May 13th, 2020. For those of you who knew him, you know the world lost a very special man and for those of you who didn't know him, we are sorry for your loss. Bobby loved life and saw beauty in the world that people often overlook or take for granted. If you were ever visited Myrtle Beach, SC and the "tooth man" taught you how to find shark's teeth and asked his sidekick "bag lady" to give you a bag for the tooth you found, the "tooth man" has passed away but countless people know how to find shark's teeth now and we hope you will carry on his tradition and teach others when you return to his favorite beach. Bobby was a Master Taxidermist, a gifted artist, a loving father/grandfather/great grandfather, loved his soulmate Joyce, was never without a handful of photos to show you his family and tell you how proud he was of each and every one of them, and was like a father or grandfather to half of East Knoxville. Bobby touched the lives of everyone he met in a special way and we would like to thank the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, the 8th Floor nurses at Fort Sanders, and Tennessee Cancer Specialists for giving him the loving care and respect he deserved during his battle with cancer. Special Thanks to the Wilson/Whittaker Families for all of your help during this difficult journey.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Veda Humphrey; brothers Ernest Humphrey of Knoxville and Bill Humphrey of Kodak; and nephews Scott Humphrey of Knoxville and Jeff Humphrey of Kodak. He is survived by his soulmate of 58 years, Joyce Gregg Humphrey of Knoxville; children Dee (Richard) Malcolm, Jenni (Keith) Poveda, Eddie (Angie) Humphrey; sister-in-laws Wanda Humphrey and Barbara (Lee) Drain; grandchildren Jessicalynn Ownby, Jon (Lindsey) Malcolm, Gregory Poveda, and Gabriel Poveda; great grandchildren Jordan and Kellielyn Jones; nieces/great nieces Jill Humphrey, Kim (Wayne) Pike, Melissa Perry, Monica Humphrey, Kristen Drain, Kensie Perry, Zoe Price; nephews/great nephews Randy Humphrey, Dean (Julia) Drain, and Mason Pike.
If your life was touched by Bobby Humphrey, we ask that you help us celebrate his life by stopping by Bridges Funeral Home (5430 Rutledge Pike) anytime between 10 am - 3 pm on Sunday, May 17th to pay your respects and sign Bobby's registry. Private graveside service for family to be held on May 17th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bobby T. Humphrey to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center or Tennessee Cancer Specialists. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
