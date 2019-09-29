|
|
Bobby Vittetoe
JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Earl Vittetoe age 96, of Knoxville, and most recently of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bobby told the best stories and was always quick-witted, keeping those around him laughing. He proudly served his country in World War II and upon his return, married his high school sweetheart, June, which he loved to jokingly say started World War III. They were married for 70 years. Bobby was a very loving and involved father and later, an incredible grandfather. He was an avid Vol and Braves fan, keeping up with games and scores even into his last days.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, June Vittetoe; nephew, Lavon Acuff; nieces, Sharon Whitson and Earlene Arnwine. He is survived by his two sons, Phil (Gail) Vittetoe of Gray, TN and Jeff (Becky) Vittetoe of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Vittetoe, Allen (Kim) Vittetoe, April (Brad) Olin, Rachel Vittetoe and Morgan (Tony) Moran; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Josiah, and Amaris Olin, Greear Vittetoe, and Willow Moran; niece, Sue Williams; great-niece, Tammy Harms.
Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 for an 11:00 a.m. entombment service at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of Bobby's home caregivers for their love and support over the last few years. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Bobby's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019