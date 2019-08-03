Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:45 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery
Sweetwater - WOLFE, BOBBY GENE, 79, of Sweetwater, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He retired from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after 36 years of service as a Game Warden. He was a 50 year member of the Vonore Masonic Lodge #658, and an Elder of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He had a passion for farming, bird hunting, napping and family. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jesse and Virginia Wolfe; brothers, Buddy T. Wolfe and F.L. Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Yvonne Millsaps Wolfe; Children, Patrick (Jeannie) Wolfe, of Sweetwater, Melissa (Allen) McConkey, of Madisonville, Andrea (Brad) Evans, of Lenoir City; Grandchildren, Kelsey and Jesse Wolfe, Bobby and Coada Woods, Megan (Daniel) Abernathy; Great-grandchildren, Raidyn Wolfe and unborn Raelyn Abernathy; sisters, Lucille Hughes, Mary Wolfe, of Vonore, Juanita McCollum, of Greenback; Brothers, Bill Wolfe, of Vonore, John Earl Wolfe, of Sweetwater; A host of nieces and nephews. Special friends include Doug McKenzie and Larry Lay. Special thanks to Dr. Kevin James and staff at Blount Senior Care Partners and Blount Memorial Hospital. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. David Koopman officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Masonic service 7:45 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the . The family will receive friends 5-7:45 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
