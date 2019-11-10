|
|
Bobby Yarnell
Knoxville - Bobby Ray Yarnell, age 81, of Knoxville passed away Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019.
Bobby was of the Baptist faith. He is retired from West Knox Utility.
Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Linda L. Yarnell; son, William Ray Yarnell; granddaughter, Megan Ann McCown; parents, Oliver Yarnell and Lizzie Kelley Yarnell; brothers, James, George, Charles and Ervin Yarnell; sisters, Margaret Watson, Emogene Yarnell, Lillian Tucker and Lucy Setzer.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Jeff McCown, Loretta and Gary Corpening; grandchildren, Travis McCown, Jessie Rines, Brandon Dill; step granddaughter, Holly Dill; great grandchildren, Ruby McCown and Wade Rines; sister, Jane Scates; several nieces, nephews and close friends. The Yarnell family would like to thank the staff and residents of Autumn Care Assisted Living in Karns for all their care, love and friendship.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Yarnell Cemetery for graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Yarnell family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019