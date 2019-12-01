|
Bobbye Moore
Lenoir City - Bobbye Stamey Moore - age 84 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, November 30, 2019. Bobbye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and a loyal friend. She enjoyed trying out new recipes, raising violets, sewing, crocheting, making quilts and loved rescuing animals of all kind. Bobbye worked for 15+ years and retired from River Oaks, Lenoir City. Bobbye was of the Baptist faith and was baptized in the cold waters of Citico Creek as a young girl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Ruby Millsaps Stamey; husband, William Dyris Moore; brothers, James Robert "JR" and Lon "Cotton" Stamey; sisters, Alice Ann Axley and Mary Paulette Steele; niece, Kay "Buffy" Battise; and great nephew, Cole Heide.
Survived by, daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and James "JR" Thomas, Lenoir City; granddaughter, Ashley Wade, Oak Ridge; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Ryan and Emily Wade, Knoxville; great grandchildren, Bryce Prosper, Madeline and Miles Erwin, Ella Link and William Wade; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; best friends, Lee Landin, Port Orchard, WA; Albert and Shannon Remington, Knoxville; and Sue Holloway, Louisville, Chi Chi and Martha
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. with memorial services following at 5 p.m. Pastor Dustin Cooper will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter, 250 Jamie Drive, Loudon, TN 37774. Bobbye would love knowing that donations were sent here as she loved animals so very much.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019