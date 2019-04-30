|
|
Bonima Steele
Friendsville, TN
Bonima Rogers Steele passed peacefully on April 28, 2019 at Asbury Place. She was born on October 29, 1921 in Sharps Chapel, TN to G.O. and Nancy Rogers, the fifth of ten
children she survived them all. Preceded in death by: husband, James Steele; parents, G.O. & Nancy Rogers; sisters, Irene Jessie, Melba, Marie; brothers, Voyd, Harold, Risley, Jay, Loren. Bonima had no children. Bonima was a graduate of Maynard High School. She came to Maryville where she met and married James Steele. He was with ALCOA and she was a homemaker and bookkeeper for James Side Business as an electrician and landlord. She was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville. Survivors include several
nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The
family would like to thank neighbors at Green Meadow for their love and support over the years and the staff at Asbury, to Brad Spencer, thank you for always being there for all her house and lawn work. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Zion Church Cemetery on Clinton Hwy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019