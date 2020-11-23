Bonita Elmore Malone
Loudon - Bonita Elmore Malone was born in Willow Springs, Missouri in 1939 and passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She raised her family in Norris, Tennessee, and later moved to Loudon County where she resided with her beloved husband. She and her husband were dedicated and involved members of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for many years. Later in life, she attended the University of Tennessee Fine Arts College and was an accomplished artist. Bonita worked through many mediums but was especially drawn to watercolor where she often created portraits and painted wildflowers. She also worked as a technical illustrator for Martin-Marietta in Oak Ridge for 21 years. Bonita spent much of her time volunteering as a teacher of English as a second language to refugees and volunteered her time teaching summer vacation Bible School. She also valued physical fitness and exercise and continued these practices even through her chemotherapy. Bonita was a loved and involved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loyal and dedicated to those she loved.
Bonita is preceded in death by parents William Franklin and Pauline (Head) Forester; brother, Jim Forester, and sister, Sue Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband, Grady Malone; daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Jim Butler, Kelly and Bob Sexton, Valarie and Jeff McMichael; step-sons and wives, Greg and Luanne Malone, Jeff and Jill Malone; 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Frankie Girdley; many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in memory of Bonita may be made to ESL Camp for Refugee Children, Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Because of COVID-19, a formal memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, !366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com