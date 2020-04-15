|
Bonnie Blanton
Knoxville - Bonnie Louise Straine Blanton, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born July 1, 1931 in Carthage, Missouri and moved to Knoxville with her parents, two sisters, and her dog Daisy in 1936, when she was five years old.
After graduating from Young High School, Bonnie attended Cooper's Institute of Business and The University of Tennessee. She worked for the Dean of the College of Education before moving to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where she served as a secretary/administrative assistant for the majority of her career.
Upon retirement, Bonnie married John Darden Blanton, the "love of her life", and they moved (with cat Bootsie) to a home on Watts Bar Lake in Ten Mile. She considered her years on the lake as some of her very best and often reminisced about fun times with family, neighbors, and friends, as well as the sunset pontoon rides with John and their dogs (which included Rosie, Tuffy, and Casey).
Bonnie has many loving family members and dear friends and will be fondly remembered for her childhood escapades with her two sisters, her young dancing days, her great love of the cinema and movie stars, her outspoken and bold nature, and her lifelong love of animals.
More importantly, Bonnie will be remembered for her "heart of gold", giving of herself freely and loving her family, friends, and caregivers with genuine and unpretentious loyalty. She always had a way of making folks feel that they could sit down and pour out their hearts to her.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, John Darden Blanton; parents, Carl and Thelma Straine; step-son, Ben Blanton, and brother-in-law, Ed Maples. She is survived by stepson, Dr. Kevin Blanton; grandson and granddaughter, Cory and Brittany Blanton; great-grandsons, Silas and Lukas Blanton; loving sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Maples and Carole and Burtchel Coffey, and nieces and nephews, Cathy and Jim Hill, John and Cathy Maples, Melissa and Jim Johnson, Melanie and Randall Harris, and Dr. Maria Maples.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bonnie's memory to any charity that serves homeless animals. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020