Bonnie Brundige
Knoxville - Bonnie Jean Brundige - age 73 of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was a loving and wonderful sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Preceded in death by husbands, Bill Brundige and Buddy Payne; parents, D.H. and Martha Boling; and brother, Kenny Boling. Survived by sisters, Juanita Hamilton, Judy Bowers, Diane Bucker; mother-in-law, "Mom" Jean Brundige; sisters-in-law, Debbie Boling, Linda Brundige; brother-in-law, Jim (Jodi) Brundige; step-children, Steve Payne, Lynn Payne, Weston Payne and Tracy Payne; grandson, Grant Moon; nieces and nephews, Traci (Joe) Renfro, Dewayne (Missi) Bowers, Jama Hamilton, Ammie (Dan) Webb, Shaun Boling, Andy (Michelle) Shipe, Kayla (Dale) Dantzler, Adam Grubbs, Bella, Jake, Jamie; special great niece and caregiver, Alexis Walker; very special Godson and great nephew, Trey Mostella; great nieces and nephews, Courtney Renfro, Dylan Renfro, Logan Bowers, Landon Bowers, Justin Hill, Spencer Spangler, Destiny Boling, Allison Shipe, Abby Shipe, Brionna Mostella, Keniah Mostella, Brooklyn Walker, Ava Grubbs, Bryson and Anthony Haynes; and special friend, Tony Sanford. The family will receive friends 5:30-8:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Saturday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Clear Springs Cemetery in Mascot for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Pallbearers: Landon Bowers, Dewayne Bowers, Adam Grubbs, Andy Shipe, Dylan Renfro, Anthony Haynes, Justin Hill, Spencer Spangler, and Shaun Boling. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020