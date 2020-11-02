Bonnie Burniece Farmer McBeeMaryville - Bonnie Burniece Farmer McBee, age 89, passed away October 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Maryville. Burniece was a member of Brantley's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where she was an active and faithful member for over 50 years.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Burniece adored her family, and all the family gatherings. She loved the drives to the mountains with her husband, Cyrus, which included over 2000 loops through Cades Cove, a place they both enjoyed.She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cyrus Tate McBee; parents, Carl and Iva Farmer; sisters, Marie King, Gainell Welch; and 2 brothers, C.E. and Robert Farmer who passed at birth.Burniece is survived by children, Vicki (Larry) Irwin and Jerry (Lora) McBee; grandchildren, Suzette Russell, Vanessa (Mike) Bunch, William (Shelly) Irwin, Nate (Kristie) McBee, Tracie (Brandon) McCormick, and Mindy (Matt) Palmer; 14 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Sissum; and numerous lifelong friends who will all miss her terribly.Family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. Funeral Service will be 1pm Friday at Brantley's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, with Burniece's son, Rev. Jerry T. McBee, officiating. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.