Bonnie Gentry

Vonore - Rev. Bonnie H. Gentry went home to be with his wonderful Lord and Savior on August 20th, 2020 at his home. He passed away at the age of 90. He is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior and family members. He always loved doing the work of the Lord. He was the Pastor at Rafter Friends Chapel Church, many years ago. He was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church and a Volunteer Fireman for Citico Fire Department.
He is proceeded in death by Parents: Father: William Connie Gentry and Mother: Martha Dunn Gentry, Sister: Mary Lou Haynes and husband R.C. Haynes, Brothers: Alvin Gentry, Melvin Gentry and wife Shirley and 1st wife Mildred, 3 infant siblings, and his Grandparents. Father-in-law: Elmer Dupes and Mother-in-law: Nell Donaldson Dupes, Brother-in-laws and spouses: Ed and Easter Dupes, Leroy and Carol Dupes, Bill Dupes, and Tommy Butler. Sister-in-laws and spouses: Juanita and Orval Cooper, Myrtle and Charles Wilson, and Lindy Dupes.
He is survived by wife of 66 years Mary Charles Dupes Gentry, Sons and spouse: William (Brenda) Gentry, John Gentry, and daughter Debbie Gentry. Grandchildren: Alex Gentry, Justin (Roseann) Gentry, Jessica (Brent) DenHartog, Corey (Lauren) Gentry. Honorary Grandchildren: Dustin Self, Gracie Amburn, Zeke Amburn. Great Grandchildren: Jazmine (Martin) England, Jay Gentry, Andy DenHartog, Abbi DenHartog, Chase, Jackson Gentry, and Sydney Gentry. Great Great Grandkids: Danie, Dax, Journey and Ella. Brothers and spouse: Bernie (Red) and Jearetta Gentry, Thomas Gentry. Sister: Sue Chambers. Sister-in-law: Sandra Lee Gentry. Several nieces and nephews. We want to thank Caris Hospice Homecare for all their wonderful care and support.
Funeral 7:00 P.M. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Chad Schaffer officiating. Interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Citico Cemetery, Rev. David Lane officiating.
Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 P.M. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.