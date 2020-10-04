Bonnie Ingram
Knoxville - Bonnie Kate Ingram, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 3, 2020. She is retired from Palm Beach, and a member at Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Ida Ingram, brother Samuel, and sister Gladys. Bonnie is survived by brother Jack (Iris) Ingram, special nieces and nephew Elaine Watkins, Dena McCown and Stan Ingram (Mary), as well as several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM graveside service at Ft. Sumter Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their great care of Bonnie while she was there. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.