1/1
Bonnie Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Ingram

Knoxville - Bonnie Kate Ingram, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 3, 2020. She is retired from Palm Beach, and a member at Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Ida Ingram, brother Samuel, and sister Gladys. Bonnie is survived by brother Jack (Iris) Ingram, special nieces and nephew Elaine Watkins, Dena McCown and Stan Ingram (Mary), as well as several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM graveside service at Ft. Sumter Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their great care of Bonnie while she was there. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ft. Sumter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved