Bonnie Irene Corsgren
Bonnie Irene Corsgren (m. Heyen), 91, died peacefully on February 26, 2020, in Nashville after a prolonged illness. She was born on November 10, 1928, in Chicago to Bertel and Irene (Signe Johanson) Corsgreen, both deceased. Bonnie was preceded in death by former husband Jacque Heyen and sister Bertina Corsgreen Hill.
Bonnie was a longtime resident of Knoxville where she worked for many years as a psychological examiner at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute. She graduated from Oak Park High School and Lake Forest College in Illinois, and attended graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Bonnie was a tireless champion of environmental causes and a supporter of animal rights and conservation organizations.
Bonnie is survived by her three loving children: Cameron S. Heyen (Birmingham, AL); Carla Heyen Bolles and son-in-law Thomas (Nashville); and Jonathan C. Heyen and daughter-in-law Sharla (Knoxville). She is also survived by her three beloved grandsons—Cameron M. Heyen and Charles D. Heyen and his wife Katherine (Atlanta); and Parker M. Bolles (Nashville); plus great-grandchildren Jack, Giuliana, and Charles Heyen; and niece Kristina Hill Provenzano (Hopewell, NJ).
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held in Knoxville, place and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020