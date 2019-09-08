Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Wethington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean Wethington


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Wethington Obituary
Bonnie Jean Wethington

Knoxville - Mrs. Bonnie Jean Wethington, age 94, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 6, 2019. She was a military wife, loving mother, avid golfer, excellent bridge player, and a wonderful cook.

Bonnie was a member of First Christian Church and the Christian Women's Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Lt. Col. Raymond Lee Wethington; son, Thomas John Wethington; parents, John and Bertha Schwartz Sr. and brothers, John G. Schwartz Jr. and Roman Kenneth Schwartz.

Bonnie is survived by her children; Patricia (Steve) Windsor, Patrick Wethington, and

Kimberly Graves. Grandchildren; Laurie Falcon, Patrick Wethington Jr., Heather Towne, Allison Pease, Thomas John Wethington II,

Sarah Jalloh, Leeanne Graves, several great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.

Bonnie will be loved and missed by all.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with entombment service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now