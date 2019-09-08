|
Bonnie Jean Wethington
Knoxville - Mrs. Bonnie Jean Wethington, age 94, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 6, 2019. She was a military wife, loving mother, avid golfer, excellent bridge player, and a wonderful cook.
Bonnie was a member of First Christian Church and the Christian Women's Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Lt. Col. Raymond Lee Wethington; son, Thomas John Wethington; parents, John and Bertha Schwartz Sr. and brothers, John G. Schwartz Jr. and Roman Kenneth Schwartz.
Bonnie is survived by her children; Patricia (Steve) Windsor, Patrick Wethington, and
Kimberly Graves. Grandchildren; Laurie Falcon, Patrick Wethington Jr., Heather Towne, Allison Pease, Thomas John Wethington II,
Sarah Jalloh, Leeanne Graves, several great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.
Bonnie will be loved and missed by all.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with entombment service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019