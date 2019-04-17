|
Bonnie Kate Everett Sisk
Knoxville, TN
BONNIE KATE EVERETT SISK age 86 entered into Eternity peacefully at her home April 13, 2019 in Matthews, N.C.
following a nine year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Bonnie lived in Knoxville most of her life and was a graduate of Karns High School, class of '51. She was a member of Carmel Baptist Church, Matthews, N.C. Bonnie is preceded in death by parents Clifford and Gena Cutshaw Everett, sisters Virginia Walton and Anna Lee Rutherford. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ray Sisk, daughters Donna Scott, Lea Ann Meech (David) and Alisa Jones (Stanley). Grandchildren Matthews Scott (Karen) Jonathon Scott, Wesley Meech, Lyndsey Meech and Chloe Jones. Two Great grand children Ethan and Pearl Scott.
Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Berry Highland Memorial
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019