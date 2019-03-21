|
Bonnie Kate Hackworth
Knoxville, TN
Bonnie Kate Hackworth, age 78 of the Karns Community, passed away March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her
husband, Edwin L. Hackworth, her mother and grandson. Survived by her children, Carol (John), Sandy (David), Loretta (Mark), Cynthia (Wade), Connie (Steve), Eddie (Lesley), Missy (Junior); 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held Friday in Weaver's Chapel on Western Ave. from 6:00-8:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday, at Weaver Funeral Home at 12:30 pm to proceed to Lynch Bethel Cemetery, Emory Rd. in Powell, TN for a 1:00 pm interment. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019