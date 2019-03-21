Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynch Bethel Cemetery
Emory Rd.
Powell, TN
Bonnie Kate Hackworth

Bonnie Kate Hackworth, age 78 of the Karns Community, passed away March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her

husband, Edwin L. Hackworth, her mother and grandson. Survived by her children, Carol (John), Sandy (David), Loretta (Mark), Cynthia (Wade), Connie (Steve), Eddie (Lesley), Missy (Junior); 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held Friday in Weaver's Chapel on Western Ave. from 6:00-8:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday, at Weaver Funeral Home at 12:30 pm to proceed to Lynch Bethel Cemetery, Emory Rd. in Powell, TN for a 1:00 pm interment. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
