|
|
Bonnie Kate (Pinner) Hodge
Knoxville - Bonnie Kate (Pinner) Hodge, age 99 of Knoxville, died at her home on July 8, 2019, after several months of declining health.
Bonnie Kate was born on June 5, 1920, in the Rocky Hill area and later settled in the Blue Grass community. She and her husband Bill also spent some time in Jacksonville, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, during World War II. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, and a faithful Christian and member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband of 75 years, William E. (Bill) Hodge Sr.; her brothers Bill Pinner, Charles Pinner, James Pinner, and infant brother, Thomas Pinner; her sisters Audrey Moore, Floella Martin, and Temperance Wright; half brothers Curtis Coker and Jerry Coker; and parents Marcus Pinner and Oneda Scates Pinner.
Bonnie Kate is survived by her son Bill (Becky) Hodge of Oak Ridge and daughter Donna (Tom) Sorensen of Knoxville. She was affectionately known as "Mamaw" to her granddaughter Brittany Hodge, grandson Robby Hodge, and great granddaughter Emma Kate Hodge of Knoxville. She is also survived by a sister, Carrie Haun, 88, of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 12, at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The receiving will begin at 5:30 pm. A private family interment will take place at Grace Cemetery.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019