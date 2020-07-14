1/1
Bonnie Kate Shipe
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Kate Shipe

Knoxville - Bonnie Kate Shipe, date of birth, July 6, 1927,passed away at the age of 93 on July 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She lived a long and full life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Shipe; sisters, Ruby Johnson, Carolyn Campbell, Myrtle Gunter; brother, Donald Mathis and parents, Alonzo and Dora Mathis. She is survived by daughters, Kaye Carter (Bill) and Rhonda Vittetoe (Don). Granddaughters Jennifer Martin (Mark), and Brandi Smith (Burney); great grandchildren, Bradley Martin (Katie), Shannon Martin, Griffen and Spencer Smith, and several nephews and nieces. Bonnie was a member of the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed visits from the Associate Pastor Fran Vickers and good friend Gwen Roddye. She was a founding member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 24 where she served as Commander and Treasurer. Hobbies were crocheting and find-a-word puzzle books. The love of her life were her great grandchildren. She was so very proud of their school accomplishments and their military service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation is on Thursday, July 16 from 5 - 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 pm. Dr. Mark Martin and Rev. Fran Vickers will officiate. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Friday, July 17 at Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Interment
12:45 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved