Knoxville - Bonnie Kate Shipe, date of birth, July 6, 1927,passed away at the age of 93 on July 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She lived a long and full life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Shipe; sisters, Ruby Johnson, Carolyn Campbell, Myrtle Gunter; brother, Donald Mathis and parents, Alonzo and Dora Mathis. She is survived by daughters, Kaye Carter (Bill) and Rhonda Vittetoe (Don). Granddaughters Jennifer Martin (Mark), and Brandi Smith (Burney); great grandchildren, Bradley Martin (Katie), Shannon Martin, Griffen and Spencer Smith, and several nephews and nieces. Bonnie was a member of the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed visits from the Associate Pastor Fran Vickers and good friend Gwen Roddye. She was a founding member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 24 where she served as Commander and Treasurer. Hobbies were crocheting and find-a-word puzzle books. The love of her life were her great grandchildren. She was so very proud of their school accomplishments and their military service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation is on Thursday, July 16 from 5 - 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 pm. Dr. Mark Martin and Rev. Fran Vickers will officiate. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Friday, July 17 at Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
