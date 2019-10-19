|
Bonnie Lou Willard Hodges
Pineville, LA - BONNIE LOU (WILLARD) HODGES, age 69, born January 9, 1950, of Pineville, Louisiana, passed away from aspiration pneumonia with family by her bedside October 15, 2019, at The Oaks Care Center, Pineville, Louisiana, while recovering from stroke suffered in April. She was a member of Kingsville Baptist Church. She grew up in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; attended Carter High School; and was a member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church, where her maternal grandfather, Carl Liston Wilhite, was one of original founders. Much of her professional career was spent at Central Louisiana Electric Company after graduating from Louisiana College and acquiring her CPA license. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Marie (Wilhite) Willard, and brother-in-laws, Steven Balding and Mark Gerold. Survived by husband, J. R. Hodges; their son, Jason Bradley Hodges and wife, Tiffany; and 8-year-old granddaughter, Jenessa Breann Hodges, whom Bonnie dearly loved, all of Pineville. Also survived by sisters, Shirley Evelyn Balding (Cleveland, TN), Bobbie Lois Cameron (Knoxville, TN), and Audrey Kay Chitwood and husband, Rod (Sandy Springs, GA). Other survivors include nephew, Marty Cameron and wife, Amy and family; nephew, Ryan Balding; and niece, Jennifer Balding-Raburn and husband, Ashley and family; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Newcomb and Donna Turlik and their families; numerous other family members and friends, in addition to aunt, Mary Nell Hancock. She preferred not to have a funeral service. Her desire was to be cremated with ashes placed along side her parents. Other than that, she said it didn't matter to her, as she would be in Heaven anyway! Family and friends will meet at Willard family gravesite at Trentville Cemetery 11:00 a.m. October 23 to honor her wishes and say goodbye "for now." We can only rejoice for her, while imagining exciting reunion with Mom and Dad and other loved ones. That is our comfort, knowing our separation is only temporary. Gallagher Funeral Home & Crematory, Ball, Louisiana, and Bridges Funeral Home, Knoxville, Tennessee, have been entrusted in handling appropriate details. In lieu of flowers, preferable would be donation to in her memory and to honor her son, now cancer-free.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019