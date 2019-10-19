|
Bonnie Matthews
Knoxville - Bonnie Sue Matthews age 74 of Knoxville, passed away October 18, 2019 at Shannondale Health and Rehab. She was saved in the Baptist Church and is happy with the angels in Heaven now. She was an avid quilter. Bonnie worked for Levi Strauss and Walmart. Pre ceded in death by parents, Stanley and Dixie Matthews. Survived by brother, Raymond (Sandra) Matthews; sister, Barbara (Leo) Sage; nephew, Lee Matthews; niece, Cindy (Randy) Brown and their children, Cade and Reece; several aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thanks to her neighbors who helped her and her mother in their time of need and her caregiver Debbie. The family will receive friends 11am-12pm Thursday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 12pm. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food charity. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019