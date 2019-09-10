|
|
Bonnie Penix
Knoxville - Bonnie Penix, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was a member of Newport Church of God. She was a Godly person who touched many lives, a loving wife, mother, and mama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.W. Penix; daughter, DeVarah Penery; and son, John Penix. She is survived by her sons, Duane (Sue) Penix of Lawrenceburg, TN and Tim Penix of Knoxville; daughter, Phyllis Terry of Knoxville; grandchildren, Travis (Michelle), Brian (Leigh), and Justin Terry, Jonathan (Holly), Josh, and Jacob Penix; great-grandchildren, Brilee, Bryce, Brayden, Michael, Matthew, and Will; daughter-in-law, Jan Penix of Lawrenceburg, TN; and other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm on Wednesday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jack Dean officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019