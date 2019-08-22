|
|
Bonnie Pruitt Walker
Loudon - Bonnie Pruitt Walker, 79, beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. She was born in Centerville, IN on March 23, 1940 but spent most of her life in Loudon County, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and retired from Yale Locks facility in Lenoir City after many years as a bookkeeper. She was married to James R. Walker of Loudon, Tennessee.
Bonnie was musically gifted and was passionate about her musical gifts. She began playing piano at an early age and continued playing and performing all of her life. She was a member of the Tennesseans Quartet, auditioned for the Speer Family and was well known in the Southern Gospel circuit. Bonnie's family adored her and are so thankful for the many Christmas's gathered around her piano. She was loved for her vivacious personality and was the light in her family's life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Virgil Pruitt; husband, Jimmy R. Walker and great niece, Savannah Claire Pruitt. She is survived by her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Pruitt of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Shirley Shelton (Buddy) of Raleigh, NC and Glenda Jenkins (Gary) of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Richard Pruitt (Jane) of Dayton, OH and Ralph Pruitt (Susan) of Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Gina Timmons, Dayton, OH, Cindy Evans (Wayne), Raleigh, NC, Nicole Caldwell, Lenoir City, TN, Joshua Pruitt (Rebeccah) of Fayetteville, NC, Amanda Starling (Steven) of Clayton, NC and Casey Johnson (Sherry) of Maryville, TN; eight great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and services immediately following. Burial will be follow at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care in Sweetwater, TN or the hospice of their choice.
The family would like to thank the special caregivers involved in Bonnie's life that provided her with much comfort and care.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019