Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Service
Following Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Pruitt Walker


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Pruitt Walker Obituary
Bonnie Pruitt Walker

Loudon - Bonnie Pruitt Walker, 79, beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. She was born in Centerville, IN on March 23, 1940 but spent most of her life in Loudon County, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and retired from Yale Locks facility in Lenoir City after many years as a bookkeeper. She was married to James R. Walker of Loudon, Tennessee.

Bonnie was musically gifted and was passionate about her musical gifts. She began playing piano at an early age and continued playing and performing all of her life. She was a member of the Tennesseans Quartet, auditioned for the Speer Family and was well known in the Southern Gospel circuit. Bonnie's family adored her and are so thankful for the many Christmas's gathered around her piano. She was loved for her vivacious personality and was the light in her family's life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Virgil Pruitt; husband, Jimmy R. Walker and great niece, Savannah Claire Pruitt. She is survived by her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Pruitt of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Shirley Shelton (Buddy) of Raleigh, NC and Glenda Jenkins (Gary) of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Richard Pruitt (Jane) of Dayton, OH and Ralph Pruitt (Susan) of Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Gina Timmons, Dayton, OH, Cindy Evans (Wayne), Raleigh, NC, Nicole Caldwell, Lenoir City, TN, Joshua Pruitt (Rebeccah) of Fayetteville, NC, Amanda Starling (Steven) of Clayton, NC and Casey Johnson (Sherry) of Maryville, TN; eight great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and services immediately following. Burial will be follow at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care in Sweetwater, TN or the hospice of their choice.

The family would like to thank the special caregivers involved in Bonnie's life that provided her with much comfort and care.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now