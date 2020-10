Bonnie Reeser

Bonnie ReeserKnoxville - Reeser, Bonnie, 89, of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was a long time member of Smithwood Baptist Church. Bonnie was a medical secretary and worked for the late surgeon, Dr. Charles R. Zirkle for 20 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Eliza Reeser; brother, Robert Reeser, Jr.; sister, Evelyn Madison. Bonnie is survived by sister, Elma Jean Day Estep; several nieces and nephews. A personal "Thank You!" for nephew, Brian Day, and sister, Jean Estep (Longtime caregivers). Graveside service will take place Monday, October 12th meeting at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45am for an 11am service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://giftshop.stjude.org/donate.html Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com