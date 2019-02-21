Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Narvaez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez Obituary
Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez

Lenoir City , TN

Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez - age 76, of Lenoir City went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was very devoted to her family and loved them with all her heart. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty Burp; and nephew, Matthew W. Miller. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Narvaez; children: Daniel R. Ellenburg (Julie) of Philadelphia, Traci M. Narvaez of Knoxville and Lisa M. Narvaez of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Daniel, Sara, Katherine, Christian, and Sophia; great-grandchildren: Millie, Jude, Henry, and Avery Rose;

sisters and brother-in-law, Karen Ruth and Harold Treadway of Powell and Deborah Earline Miller of Knoxville; many loved

nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Denson officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.