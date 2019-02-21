|
Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez
Lenoir City , TN
Bonnie Rose (Burp) Narvaez - age 76, of Lenoir City went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was very devoted to her family and loved them with all her heart. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty Burp; and nephew, Matthew W. Miller. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Narvaez; children: Daniel R. Ellenburg (Julie) of Philadelphia, Traci M. Narvaez of Knoxville and Lisa M. Narvaez of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Daniel, Sara, Katherine, Christian, and Sophia; great-grandchildren: Millie, Jude, Henry, and Avery Rose;
sisters and brother-in-law, Karen Ruth and Harold Treadway of Powell and Deborah Earline Miller of Knoxville; many loved
nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Denson officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019