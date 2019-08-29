|
Bonny Jo Hickman
Knoxville - Bonny Jo Hickman, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee where she lived for the last six months of her life. Bonny Jo grew up among great friends in the Kimberlin Heights neighborhood and graduated from Young High School. She was an accomplished artist and vocalist, singing often at Forest Grove Free Will Baptist Church, which she faithfully attended for most of her life. She also served as the administrative assistant at Moreland Heights Elementary School in South Knoxville. But her greatest devotion was to her family; she was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother who loved being among her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph D. and Flora Dee (Tapp) Smith, her husband of over 50 years Johnny, and her sisters Jean Mills and Faye Hartin. She is survived by her son Scott and daughter-in law Marilynn of Brentwood, Tennessee; her son Greg and daughter-in-law Carrie of Knoxville; and her son Eric and daughter-in-law Christy of Knoxville, as well as her three grandchildren - whom she adored - Gracie, Joey and Peyton.
The family will receive friends at Berry's Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will take place at 11:00am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that consideration be given to making a donation in Bonny Jo's memory to either the Pat Summit Foundation (Go Lady Vols!) or 's Nashville office (783 Old Hickory Blvd, #300W, Brentwood, TN 37027) in support of its 2019 Muscle Team Gala and its mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy and other muscle disease.
On her and her family's behalf, gratitude and affection are given to the wonderful staff at Aspen Arbor who provided care to Bonny Jo with such grace during the last months of her life. As was her nature, she captured the love of those she encountered at Aspen Arbor with her wit, charm, and feistiness. That love was fully reciprocated. Thank you to each of you for your ministry to her.
