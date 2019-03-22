|
Bostyn Marsha Huff
Maryville, TN
Bostyn Marsha Huff, 6 month old daughter of Brittany Huff, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bostyn was a triplet to her brother and identical sister. She suffered from a CHD called HLHS. Bostyn underwent several heart surgeries, defying all odds since birth. She was in the PCICU at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Unfortunately, Bostyn's heart was too weak to continue fighting, and Jesus took His angel back home. Bostyn was a true miracle, the ultimate fighter, and a testimony to many. She was baptized and dedicated to the Lord on March 16, 2019. Bostyn is preceded in death by her great-grandparents D.L. Cole, Dorotha Cole, and Ernest Huff. In addition to her mother, Brittany, she is survived by her siblings, Beau and Bray Huff; grandparents Marsha Huff (Terry Bradley), Sammy Huff (Brandy Wiest); aunt Sierra (Alex) Steele; cousin Bentley Steele; great-grandmother Mary Sue Huff; and Brittany's best friend Kim Morgan. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Bostyn Huff Memorial Fund at any branch of Tennessee State Bank. These donations will be used to help other children with CHD. A celebration of Bostyn's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 3:00 PM - 6:30 PM with funeral
service to follow at 7:00 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Aaron McCarter will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, in Mattox Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019