Boyd B Schultz
Seymour - Boyd B. Schultz age 100, of Seymour passed away peacefully Tuesday November 10, 2020. He was a lifetime member of Seymour First Baptist. He was a WWII Veteran member of the fighting 69th receiving bronze star and several other awards. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sarah and beloved son Larry. He leaves behind sons, Bob (Judy), Dale (Paula), Dean (Mary), Gary (Susan). His grandchildren David (Nina) Schultz, Whitney Schultz, Becky Terry (Anthony), Ricky (Candice) Schultz, Corey (Bethany) Schultz, Steven Schultz, Carrie (James) McKinney. Great-grandchildren, Hailey (Matthew) Thompson, Sam & Ben Schultz, Abby Terry, Emily & Jacob Schultz, Kylie & Caden Schultz, Cody Paterson, Liam & Landon McKinney. The family would like to say a sincere thank you to the caring people at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran's Home for the exceptional care. The family request in lieu of flowers a donation in his name be made to American Legion #104. Please make check payable to American Legion #104, P.O. Box 4242 Sevierville, Tennessee 37864 or call 865-908-4310.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12Pm-1 PM with funeral service to follow at 1PM, Pastor Corey Cain and Pastor Bruce Yates officiating. Interment will follow in Seymour Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com