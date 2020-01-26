|
Boyd F. DeVault
Maynardville - Boyd F. DeVault-age 82 of Maynardville passed away peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at NHC Respite Care of Farragut. He was born June 14, 1937 in Luttrell. Boyd was a member and deacon of Ailor Dale Baptist Church. He attended Horace Maynard High School and the University of Tennessee. He was a graduate of Knoxville Business College. He joined the U. S. Marine Corps in January, 1955 and completed six years active service with 26 months as a Marine Security Guard in the American Embassy in Tripoli, Libya. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Army joining in 1962 and completed three years of service in the Army Security Agency in West Germany. He entered the business world in 1966 and completed 52 years of selling insurance. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Zelpha Fields DeVault; wives, Kathleen Richardson DeVault, Bobbie Inklebarger DeVault and Ila Sue DeVault.
Survived by daughter, Tracy (Bobby) Dyer; son, Dylan DeVault; grandchildren, Raven DeVault, Nathan and Jordan Civay, Allen and Miranda Dyer. Sisters, Joyce (Fred) McAfee, Linda (Jim) Kennedy, Mary (Terry) Echols; brother, Jimmy DeVault. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Keith Young, Rev. Adam Nicely officiating with music by Diane Lay and Forgiven. Military graveside service 11 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, New Loyston Memorial Gardens, Andersonville conducted by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Friday to go with the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Nathan Civay, Allen Dyer, Terry Echols, Chad Richardson, Johnny Richardson, Rocky Loy. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020