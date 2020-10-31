Boyd Franklin Pratt
Knoxville - Boyd Franklin Pratt- age 77 of Knoxville went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. Boyd was loved and will be forever missed. Boyd was a long-time deacon at Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church and an honored veteran of the US Army. He was married to the love of his life Virginia Ruth Pratt. They had two children together (Danny and Missy), whom he adored and was so very proud of. Boyd was a kind and giving man who quietly helped many people throughout his lifetime, including the start of a church food pantry for those in need. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Mary Sellers Pratt. Boyd leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia Pratt; son, Boyd Daniel (Julieann) Pratt; granddaughter, Rebekah Pratt; daughter, Melissa Ann (Robbie) Carroll; grandson, Jason (Madeline) Carroll; granddaughter, Paige (Brandon) Johnson; great grandchildren, Spencer Carroll, Cameron Carroll, Sophia Johnson, and Tristenn Johnson; brother, Floyd Pratt; and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Stanley Carpenter officiating. Family and friends will meet at Caledonia Cemetery at 11:45 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 for a 12 PM graveside service. Pallbearers: Danny Pratt, Jason Carroll, Robbie Carroll, Brandon Johnson, Dustin Corum, and Justin Sikes. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com