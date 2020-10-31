1/1
Boyd Franklin Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyd Franklin Pratt

Knoxville - Boyd Franklin Pratt- age 77 of Knoxville went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. Boyd was loved and will be forever missed. Boyd was a long-time deacon at Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church and an honored veteran of the US Army. He was married to the love of his life Virginia Ruth Pratt. They had two children together (Danny and Missy), whom he adored and was so very proud of. Boyd was a kind and giving man who quietly helped many people throughout his lifetime, including the start of a church food pantry for those in need. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Mary Sellers Pratt. Boyd leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia Pratt; son, Boyd Daniel (Julieann) Pratt; granddaughter, Rebekah Pratt; daughter, Melissa Ann (Robbie) Carroll; grandson, Jason (Madeline) Carroll; granddaughter, Paige (Brandon) Johnson; great grandchildren, Spencer Carroll, Cameron Carroll, Sophia Johnson, and Tristenn Johnson; brother, Floyd Pratt; and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM followed by the funeral service at 7PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Stanley Carpenter officiating. Family and friends will meet at Caledonia Cemetery at 11:45 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 for a 12 PM graveside service. Pallbearers: Danny Pratt, Jason Carroll, Robbie Carroll, Brandon Johnson, Dustin Corum, and Justin Sikes. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Caledonia Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved