Boyd Harper
Vonore - Boyd Harper, age 84 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Mr. Harper was a journeyman tool and die maker and supervisor. He loved farming, bowling, and spending family time with his brothers and sisters and he loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Easter Harper; siblings, Russell Harper, Ruth Stillwell, Max Harper, Gene Harper, Blanche Bates, Stella Conner, Evelyn Sample, Herbert Harper, Francis Kincaid, Dorothy Moseley, Charles Harper, G.C. Harper, Nell Buchanan, Betty Purdy, and Shirley Letsinger. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Hughes Harper; children, Mark Harper & wife, Lee Anne, Julie Dills & husband, Aaron, and Janet Harper; grandchildren, Brittany Davis & husband, Clint, Brad Dills, Stephen Dills, Kevin Dills, and Sarah Harper; great grandchild, Riley Boyd Davis. He is also survived by sisters, Helen Cole, Katherine Miller, and Bonnie Wear; and brothers, Pat Harper, Dan Harper and Tim Harper. The funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, with Pastor Tommy "Bud" Slayton and Rev. Amy J. Cook officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Harper family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019