Boyd Michael and Doris Campbell Beets
Knoxville - Boyd Michael Beets and Doris Campbell Beets passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020, at their home, both were 67 years old. Boyd and Doris were high school sweethearts and had celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this past November. They were active members of First Baptist Concord and were planning to go to Israel this year with the church to fulfill a lifelong dream of seeing the historical places where Jesus once walked. Their dream of seeing those Biblical sights became a sudden reality and now they are walking with the Lord.
Doris worked at Farragut Intermediate School as a teacher's aide for 25 years. She also helped run an after-school care program for several of those years. Doris retired from the school in 2011. She spent her free time with her children and grandchildren, watching grandkids play sports, lunches with her friends, and doing crafts with her granddaughter and friends.
Boyd was currently working as an engineer with ORNL's Electrical Systems Engineering and Integration Group. He was recently recognized with a 45 year service award by ORNL. Boyd had great pride and respect for his job. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with Doris and his family, playing guitar with his son and grandson, and watching his grandkids play sports. He always offered to help out with anything and everything; he had a servants heart.
Boyd and Doris are both preceded in death by their parents; Clarence and Barbara Beets and Dean and Marie Campbell. Doris is also preceded in death by two of her brothers; Dr. Morris Campbell and Larry Campbell.
Boyd and Doris are survived by their children; Michael Beets and Lisa Beets Farhat, son-in-law Remon Farhat, and three grandchildren Rachel, Jacob and Ethan Farhat. Boyd is survived by his sister; Terry Miller-Wright. Doris is survived by her youngest brother Dr. Keith Campbell and Melissa. They are also survived by several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews they loved dearly, as well as coworkers, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 11 at First Baptist Concord, with a Celebration of Life service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone is interested in making a contribution to Second Harvest Food Bank, with "Boyd and Doris Beets" in the reference line or notation, this will be directed to support our Food for Kids program in Knox County. Donations can be mailed to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801.
