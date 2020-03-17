Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Boyd Richard "Captain" Fennell


1953 - 2020
Knoxville - Boyd "Captain" Richard Fennell age 66 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020. He was retired from UT Medical Center and Hallsdale-Powell Utility. Captain was a loving husband, brother and friend to many, his goal in life was to make you laugh and he loved to ride his Harley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Catherine Fennell and friend, Marcus Smith. He is survived by his wife, Missy Smith; children, Richie Fennell and Nicholas McPherson; sister, Sharon McKinney; brother, Joel Burkhart; niece, Terry Henson; nephews, Matthew McKinney and Jordan Reitz; grandchildren, Lily Rose, Jack and Eli; life-long friends, Mark, Freddy, DP, Phil, and too many In-Laws to name.

Due to limitations on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The obituary will run in the paper again once a date has been determined. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fennell family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
