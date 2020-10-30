Boyd Scott Maxon
Knoxville - Boyd Scott Maxon passed away October 27, 2020. Weeks before, he said "I've made it to 88 and have had a long, wonderful life." Born September 24, 1932 to Ralph and Bonnabel Julia (Brooks) Maxon in Clarendon, New York, Boyd spent his childhood living on a farm with his pet pig. He graduated Valedictorian of Kendall High School "but there were only 21 of us!" and got a degree in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University. He married Barbara Jean Kelso in 1955 with whom he had four children each born in a different state. His notable career as a Nuclear Engineer included laboratory work in Connecticut, Illinois, Idaho, New Jersey, Japan, Pennsylvania and Nevada. After his retirement from the Westinghouse Astronuclear Division, Boyd's family moved back to Knoxville, TN where he served as a Project Engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until 1994. Upon retiring, he enjoyed sailing and canoeing on Norris and Douglas Lakes and took flying lessons at Knoxville Downtown Island Airport. As Barbara's health began to decline, Boyd dedicated himself to caring for her at home and stopped at nothing to provide the best comfort possible. They were married for 61 years before she passed away in 2016. Boyd was a true family man and enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, especially during family vacations.
Boyd is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, son Douglas Maxon, brothers Harold and Richard Maxon, sister Bonnylu Jenks and son-in-law Harry Housley. He is survived by daughters Carol Maxon, Pat Housley, and Margaret Maxon, daughter-in-law Debbie Thornburgh, and grandchildren Cameron Maxon, Michael Housley, Christi Housley, and Robert Wilson. Boyd cherished close friends Eddie Howell, Connie Russell, and Rebekah Finovich. His family invites you to celebrate his life November 1, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Gathering of friends starts at 1:00 p.m. with a service officiated by Dr. Alan Price at 2:00. Boyd will be buried alongside his wife Barbara Jean at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Boyd was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and desires donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.