Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule
Knoxville - Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule, age 70, of South Knox County, passed away March 1, 2020. Tom was owner and operator of Patchmaster of East Tennessee Asphalt Repair and Paving Company for 27 years until his retirement. He was a 1968 graduate of Doyle High School and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church where he enjoyed working with the facilities team on the maintenance and repair of the church grounds. Preceded in death by mother and father, Neubert and Murlee Rule. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Lindsey Rule; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Jim Snowden and beloved granddaughter, Ellie Snowden; brother, J.D. Rule and family; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Lowell Campbell and family; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise and David Farmer. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with funeral services to follow in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home at 7 PM. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Stock Creek Cemetery Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 PM for graveside services. Pallbearers will be Jim Snowden, Davis Snowden, Charlie McCoy, Dicky Thomas, David Farmer and David Myers. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020