Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Rule
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule Obituary
Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule

Knoxville - Boyd Thomas "Tom" Rule, age 70, of South Knox County, passed away March 1, 2020. Tom was owner and operator of Patchmaster of East Tennessee Asphalt Repair and Paving Company for 27 years until his retirement. He was a 1968 graduate of Doyle High School and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church where he enjoyed working with the facilities team on the maintenance and repair of the church grounds. Preceded in death by mother and father, Neubert and Murlee Rule. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Lindsey Rule; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Jim Snowden and beloved granddaughter, Ellie Snowden; brother, J.D. Rule and family; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Lowell Campbell and family; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise and David Farmer. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with funeral services to follow in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home at 7 PM. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Stock Creek Cemetery Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 PM for graveside services. Pallbearers will be Jim Snowden, Davis Snowden, Charlie McCoy, Dicky Thomas, David Farmer and David Myers. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -