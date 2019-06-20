Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Brad "Bootie" Hitson

Brad "Bootie" Hitson Obituary
Brad "Bootie" Hitson

Knoxville - Brad "Bootie" Hitson, age 44, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 17, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy "Buzz" Hitson; grandmothers, Betty Norris and Francis Hitson; grandfather, Marvin "Mug" Hitson.

He is survived buy father, James "Tubby" Hitson; brother, Tony (Pnut) Hitson; sister, Sara Oglesby all of Knoxville; girlfriend, Cody Riggs; step-daughter, Crystal Barber; granddaughter, Kendall Nichols, grandson, Sebastian Nichols; special friend Glenn Pritchett; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Charles Ogles officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday in New Gray Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019
