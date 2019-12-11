|
Bradley Cromer Peters
Lenoir City - Bradley Cromer Peters, age 59 of Lenoir City passed away on December 8, 2019. Brad was much loved by his family and his friends. He constantly gave help to anyone in need. Boating was Brad's passion but his greatest joy was his sons. He was born in Knoxville and enjoyed a successful career in the boating industry. Survived by his sons, Brandon Peters and Andrew Peters; the mother of his sons, Kim Peters; parents, James and Jean Peters; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Beth Peters and their children, Lindsey, Christian and Adam Peters; many cousins, and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Smokies, P. O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019