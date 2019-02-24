|
Bradley Emil Craig
Lenoir City, TN
Bradley Emil Craig, age 46 of Lenoir City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Brad was born to the late Buford E. and Rebecca Jo (Neuhauser) Craig in Lynwood, California. He joined the Army National Guard and served his community faithfully. Brad was employed at MidLab in Athens, TN as a distribution manager. He and his family worshipped at Bethany Baptist Church in Loudon.
Brad is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christine (Allen) Craig, Lenoir City; children, SPC Levi Craig, Ft. Bragg, NC, Rebekah and Benjamin Craig, both of Lenoir City; special brother, Brian Craig, Knoxville, several extended family members.
Services honoring and remembering Brad will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, Feb. 26th at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Harrell officiating. Contributions in memory of Brad may be made to the funeral home on behalf of his children to assist with funeral expenses. Interment 11:00 AM Wednesday in Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Lenoir City. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the services at Bethany Baptist Church, 3586 TN-72, Loudon. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019