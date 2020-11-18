1/1
Bradley Franklin Bowles
Bradley Franklin Bowles

It is with deep sorrow and much regret that we mourn the loss of Bradley Franklin Bowles, of Knoxville, TN. Brad passed away on November 8, 2020, at the age of 37 after a hard fought war with addiction. Brad was a bright and kind hearted soul with an infectious smile that lit up a room. His humor and wit were second to none and the love he had for his family was without equal.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Theodore Bowles and Everett Brown. He will be remembered always by his mother, Debbie Fowlkes (Don); father, Ted Bowles; brother, Adam Bowles (Glynis; niece, Hazle); sister, Laura Chadwick (Dixon; niece, Monroe; nephew, Harrison); half-sisters, Mallory Bowles and Kelly Bowles; and his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

To honor his memory and help others who suffer from addiction, please donate to the recovery program of your choice and keep in your thoughts all those affected by this horrible disease.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Brad's life will be held at a later date.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
