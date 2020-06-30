1/1
Bradley Ray Compton
Bradley Ray Compton

Knoxville - Bradley Ray Compton age 55 of Knoxville, passed away Friday June 26th, after a short battle with cancer. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and loyal friend.

He graduated from Central High school in 1983. He spent the next 35 years as sous chef and cook at various restaurants. He was a delivery driver for WITT for the last 5 years.

Fishing was his favorite thing to do. All who knew him loved him. He was lucky to have had several close friends that deeply cared for him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Ray Compton, and Grandparents Pete and Bonnie Drinnen, Leon and Pearl Compton.

He is survived by mother Bobbie Compton, brother Barry And Wendy Compton and nieces Kodi (York), Erica and Abbie.

The family would like to thank Jenny Roark of Sun Crest Hospice for her love and care.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Please donate to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
