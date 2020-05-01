|
|
Brandall Lee Beason, II
Knoxville - Brandall Lee Beason, II-age 22 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Brandall Lee Beason; grandmother, Wilma Beason.
Survivors: children, Brandall Lee Beason and Adaline Beason; mother, Kathi Kanott; sisters, Samantha Barr and husband, Donovan; Kaitlyn Beason, all of Knoxville; step-mother, Jessica Brock Beason; half-sister, Haley Beason; step-sister, Miracle Kitts, Jewel Kitts and Jada Jones; step-brother, C. J. Gibson; nephew, Dante' Barr; grandfather, John Kanott. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The body will lie in state 2-4 P.M. Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the chapel of Cooke-Campbell Mortuary followed by a procession to Hines Creek Cemetery, Maynardville for a graveside service and interment at 4:30 P.M. Sunday, Rev. Phillip Hayes officiating with music by the family. Pallbearers: Donavan Barr, Tyler Barr, James Caven, John Kanott, Jr., Rob Brown, C. J. Gibson. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2020