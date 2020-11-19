Brandy A Steward
Brandy A Steward known to many as "Bea" saw the wonders of Heaven on November 13th. 2020. Brandy is survived by the "Love of her Life" her Husband Joseph. They met as neighbors when Brandy asked Joe to help move a Fish tank, from there they embarked on a wonderful life together. Brandy enjoyed her years traveling on a remodeled bus as she and Joe participated in Craft Shows throughout many states. She was known for her painting of the items Joe would create as well as her painted Gourds which were featured on the local news. Brandy enjoyed hiking and camping and eating lobster. She was inclined to listen to the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac as well as Casting Crowns. Brandy was passionate in her compassion for others. She was always giving not only through her wonderful fun personality but also of items she felt others would enjoy. Brandy relied on God through difficult times in her life especially through her journey with cancer which she felt brought her closer to God. Brandy committed her life to God and lived a life on mission. Those who were fortunate to know Brandy were blessed with her love. Bea says everything is fine!! John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. In leu of flowers send contributions to Christ the Rock Church of God. Christ the Rock Church of God 7321 Bell Road Knoxville, Tn. 37918 865-806-4085 https://www.ctrcog.com
Pastor Steve Gardner
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.