Dr. Brant Gregory Kersey
Knoxville - Dr. Brant Gregory Kersey, age 51, of Knoxville, Tennessee, took his own life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after struggling with a traumatic brain injury for over a year. Despite his struggles, he felt genuinely blessed to have spent time with his family and friends during the year after his injury. Brant was a beloved family physician who loved family dinners, movie nights, science fiction, and Major League Baseball. After graduating from Brookstone High School in Columbus, Georgia, Brant attended Duke University on an ROTC scholarship, where he made many lasting friendships through Sigma Nu fraternity. He became a Satellite Operations officer with the Air Force after college, then attended Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he met his wife, Leanne. He is preceded in death by his mother, Juliet Regina Towson, as well as his grandparents, Millie and Bob Dolan and Robert and Alice Towson. Brant is survived by his wife, Leanne McGinnis Kersey; his children, Will, Emily, and Parker Kersey; his father and step-mother, Joe and Cherry Kersey; and his sister and brother-in-law, Meredith and Kevin Horn; and their children, Sophie and Cooper. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Knoxville Area Brain Injury Support Group at the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019